Beautiful weekend in store!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A beautiful weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine! Headed into next week, we will be warming up, and rain chances return.

SATURDAY: Thanks to a secondary cold front, it is going to be a sunny and mild Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. It may be breezy at times with winds out of the North at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, we will cool to the mid 30s, and those winds will begin to calm down.

SUNDAY: The sunshine will continue heading into Sunday! We will be a little warmer, reaching a high of 70 in the afternoon. It will be a great day to go outside, take that dog for a walk, or get Sunday brunch! By Sunday night, we will cool off into the upper 40s remaining mostly clear through the night.

NEXT WEEK: After this weekend, we will be warming up headed into the work week! Daily highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s by next Tuesday. In addition to the warmer temps, clouds will being to build Monday heading into Tuesday where light showers may be possible. On Wednesday, a strong cold front will pass through bringing the possibility for strong to severe storms as well as chillier temperatures. Make sure to stay tuned!