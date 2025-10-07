Beef Cattle Field Day is set for October 30 in Raymond

The Beef Cattle Field Day Event will be held Oct. 30 at Mississippi State University’s Brown Loam Branch Experiment Station in Raymond. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Genevieve D’Souza)

RAYMOND, Miss. (Press Release) – According to an MSU press release, cattle producers, industry professionals, and others interested in beef cattle production are invited to the Beef Cattle Field Day Event at Mississippi State University’s Brown Loam Branch Experiment Station in Raymond on Oct. 30.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. with a come-and-see expo and tour of the station’s facilities and pastures. Educational sessions begin at 2 p.m.

Speakers include MSU Extension Service specialists, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station researchers, and Mississippi Board of Animal Health veterinarians.

Attendees will learn about current beef cattle and forage research at the station, how to prepare herds and pastures for winter, and get updates on New World screwworm, foot and mouth disease and the Secure Beef Supply Plan program, which helps producers prepare for biosecurity issues.

A soda pop social begins at 5 p.m. where attendees can talk with the MSU Extension Beef team. A steak dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The Brown Loam Branch Experiment Station is located at 1676 Brown Loam Road in Raymond.

Registration is free but required for food preparation purposes. Registration closes Oct. 28. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdd46me5.

The 1,700-acre research station is one of 12 MAFES branches located statewide and one of three located in the central region. Research at the station focuses on cattle, forages and agronomic crops.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or more information, contact Genevieve D’Souza at 601-526-1531, or g.m.dsouza@msstate.edu.

