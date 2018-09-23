Behind the headlines: Battle over the Supreme Court

Battle over the Supreme Court
Correspondent Martha Teichner looks back at Anita Hill’s testimony during the confirmation hearing of Clarence Thomas, and talks with NPR’s Nina Totenberg and historian Jon Meacham about how Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation fight, and the sexual assault allegations against him by Christine Blasey Ford, demonstrate that the nation’s highest court has become a weapon in the wars of polarization.
