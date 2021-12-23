Behold Home opens Amory plant to meet demand from retail partners

The Amory plant is the third location for the Smithville based company

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi based furniture manufacturer is celebrating a big year in 2021.

It has been a banner year for Behold Home and on this day, three days before Christmas, CEO Lyle Harris was serving lunch to employees at the company’s newest plant in Amory.

The Amory plant opened earlier this month with one production line, and it has been busy.

This is the third plant for Behold Home, which is based in Smithville. The company also has a plant in Pontotoc.

Vice President of Sales John Beard says the company’s success is all about its team members who make a quality product.

” The core of our success is we have a great team, all the way from manufacturing, to shipping, to foam fabrication, it all has to come together as one. We have great leadership, a great vision and that’s what makes Behold Home so successful,” Beard said.

2021 provided challenges for manufacturers, with supply chain issues. But in spite of those challenges, Beard says Behold Home has managed to persevere and increase its sales.

” Sales are better this year than last year, even with raw material issues, Behold Home has found a way to continue to put up increases every single month,” he said.

Beard says opening the 100,000 square foot plant in Amory will help Behold Home keep up with demand.

” It was very important for us to invest in new real estate, new buildings so we can keep up with demand and service our retail partners appropriately,” Beard said.

Behold Home plans to have four production lines at this Amory plant by early 2022. It will mean jobs for one hundred workers and a big boost for the local economy.

When the Amory plant is fully staffed, Behold Home will employ more than six hundred people at its three locations across Northeast Mississippi.