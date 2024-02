Belden woman dies in crash on West Main Street in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Belden woman died this weekend when the car she was driving crashed in Tupelo.

Sunday, Tupelo police received a call about an accident in the 4000 block of West Main Street.

Police officers discovered a single vehicle crashed near a bridge construction site.

A Mazda SUV collided with a parked piece of construction equipment.

The driver was 46-year-old Emilie Martin of Belden.

This collision is under investigation.

