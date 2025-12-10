Bell Ringers drive for donations in Red Kettles Campaign

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s the largest and most visible fundraiser each year for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing.

Those bell ringers and others involved with the Salvation Army are putting in the time and work to provide help to others year-round.

Every ringing bell is an opportunity to help others in need in your own community.

Whether it’s helping with groceries, bills, or Christmas shopping, the Red Kettle campaign helps the Salvation Army fulfill its mission.

And for some of the Bell ringers, like Sonja Malone, there’s a personal story behind her efforts.

“When I was younger, as a teenager, I didn’t have a job, and I had younger kids,” Malone said. “So I know how it is, kids want toys, and it’s hard to tell them. Well, I don’t have the money to get a toy, or I don’t have the money to get food, so I went to the Salvation Army, and they helped my kids and me out. So I decided to give back, my daughter started doing it first, and she said. Why don’t you come out? and I said sure, I am going to try it and I have been out here ever since.”

The Salvation Army in Columbus has had its own share of challenges this year.

“It warms my heart ’cause like I said, it is kind of hard for me with losing my son, and this is his birthday month,” Malone said.

The organization has been facing growing needs and requests, but it has also lost its local leader, Lieutenant Jason Houser.

“I am doing it for him as well and I’m going hard for Jason Houser and Mrs. Donna and mostly the people because you never know what the next person is going through,” Malone said.

Office manager, Donna Otts said it is always fulfilling to see people wanting to help the community.

“We meet here every morning, everybody that is going out that day and, it is just a joy for me to see the impact it has in them not just financially but the heart they have to help the community. It is just bring joy to everybody,” Otts said.

The money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the community to help with local needs.

