Below average temperatures arrive Friday with rain possible Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: More rain and cooler weather ahead this weekend, but next week looks more like Spring!

TONIGHT: Scattered showers before 10pm, then overcast and colder. Lows in the upper-30s. Northwest wind, 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low-50s. North wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds once again. Overnight lows in the mid-30s. North wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will be cooler than average with highs in the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. Showers are likely Saturday night, but we will finally dry out Sunday afternoon. A gradual warming trend will commence as we begin next week with highs back into the upper-60s by Wednesday. The long-term forecast models call for dry conditions lasting through next week and temperatures returning to the upper-70s by the end of next week.