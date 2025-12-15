Below Freezing Temps Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- BRRRR! Cold weather continues as we start the work week. On a positive note, temperatures begin to rise starting tomorrow! Rain chances return on Wednesday.

MONDAY: Happy Monday! We are a week and a half away from Christmas and it is feeling like winter! Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 40s with a mostly sunny sky overhead and calm winds.

TONIGHT: BUNDLE UP! Lows are dropping below freezing again into the mid 20s. Make sure to bring pets indoors, drip the faucets, and keep those cabinets open!

TUESDAY: Temperatures are beginning to rise, highs will be in the mid 50s instead of the 40s. No rain for the day, but lows will be in the mid 30s for a cold Wednesday morning.