Beneficial rain chances continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures remain below average while rain chances remain elevated through mid-week.

TUESDAY: Expect a mainly cloudy day with on/off rain through the day, becoming heavy at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to middle 80s depending on afternoon rain coverage.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers stay possible with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger as periods of rain continue. While it will be humid, actual air temperatures will only make the low 80s by afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: Scattered showers stay likely Thursday and Friday as a weak upper low spins about the region. Daytime temps will slowly rebound back into the middle 80s. Hotter air returns for the weekend, and scattered storms return as well – typical of late July afternoons.