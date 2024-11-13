Beneficial rain likely Wednesday evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finally, some heavy & soaking rain is in the forecast Wednesday night. Then, some cooler air moves in for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect scattered, on/off showers through the day with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. It will become breezy by midday and afternoon as well, with SE wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and a few rumbles are expected to move across the viewing area after sunset. The heaviest rain looks to come from 6p-midnight, where at least 1″ of rain should fall for most. Some areas may get closer to 2″ if we’re lucky!

THU/FRI: Gradual clearing will occur Thursday, leaving most of the day and Friday sunny with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will be dipping into the 40s as well!

WEEKEND: Beautiful! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with morning lows staying in the 40s.