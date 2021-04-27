Bessemer police have made an arrest in the death of a Columbus man

BESSEMER, Ala./COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bessemer, Alabama police make an arrest in the death of a Columbus man.

Michael Jones was shot and killed nearly a year ago, in May 2020, at an abandoned house in the Birmingham suburb.

- Advertisement -

He disappeared after leaving his job at Severstal.

At that time, investigators believe he may have driven to Bessemer to buy a phone.

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper tells WCBI a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder.

Roper could not release the name or age of the suspect.

We could find out later this week if the juvenile will be charged as an adult.

Roper says the investigation is continuing and could not release any new details.