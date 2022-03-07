Best spellers in Mississippi will be in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The best spellers in Mississippi will be in Columbus this weekend.

The statewide spelling bee will be held on the MUW campus in Columbus this Saturday.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s bee.

29 spellers from across the state will step up to the mic to compete for the top prize.

Lois Kappler, the coordinator of the event, says the excitement is building.

“We’re very blessed to have local sponsors that have really stepped up to bat to help us financially. but then just a lot of coordination with the different county coordinators across the state. yeah, it’s been an exciting process to build this for Columbus. so it’s a great activity for students here in Columbus and the surrounding area to bring their families and come an watch this event,” said Lois Kappler, Mississippi Spelling Bee Coordinator.

The state-wide spelling bee is open to the public. It’s this Saturday at 10 am at the Rent Auditorium on the MUW campus.

Kapple says they would like to have spectators in the auditorium and seated by 9:30 am.