Beth Israel Congregation still in shock after synagogue was set ablaze in Jackson

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jewish families across the nation are still feeling the emotional weight of the arson that took place at Mississippi’s largest synagogue.

Beth Israel Congregation was set ablaze in Jackson this past weekend.

The Hinds County District Attorney charged 19-year-old Stephen Spencer Pittman with first-degree arson with a hate crime enhancement.

Congregation B’Nai Israel in Columbus said they have amped up their security since the incident.

