Better Chance for Storms on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated to scattered storms are expected each afternoon for the rest of the week. Some days will be more active than others. Some get rain, some don’t.

TONIGHT: Weakening, leftover storms from Arkansas/Tennessee may move into parts of northern Mississippi after 9pm, but rain (if any) will be isolated tonight. Most of us will be dry, with temperatures falling into the low 70s.

THURSDAY: A better chance for storms. Plan on a mostly cloudy day with scattered storms in the afternoon. Some of them could have heavy rain and lightning. Highs once again near 90°.

FRIDAY: Not as much action. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, but rain chances are lower. We’ll still have extra clouds in the area, so expect a mostly cloudy day with peeks of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday should be fairly nice aside from an isolated pop-up storm in the afternoon. Temperatures stay warm and humid. Then on Sunday, a potential storm complex may move in from the northwest. Confidence is low for now. Regardless, we expect greater coverage of rain and storms on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!