Sales tax holiday draws crowds to shopping centers

The sales tax holiday is a time-honored tradition, giving a huge hand to parents looking for back-to-school sales.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The first sales tax holiday for clothes was in New York in 1997.

Almost 30 years later, parents are still taking advantage of the deep discounts for back-to-school shopping.

This sales tax relief draws huge crowds to clothing stores across the country, and Columbus is no exception.

Whether you were out shopping for clothes or just doing a regular grocery run, it was apparent that the streets were busier than usual.

One family who’s taking this chance to prepare for the start of the school year is the Parker family.

They said this holiday helps them a lot, and having fresh fits for school is a good feeling.

“It helps a good bit when you’re trying to help your, these are my grandchildren, trying to get them ready for school,” Parker said. “So, it helps.”

Individual items that cost more than $100 are not exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday in Mississippi.

