Better Rain Chances Return Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. A couple of isolated showers or storms possible in the afternoon, but most spots stay dry. Overnight, lows drop into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible overnight.

TUESDAY: A front approaches from the northwest triggering numerous showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. The chance for showers and storms continues into the evening and overnight hours. Lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: A fairly typical summer pattern in store. Highs in the low 90s, muggy, and daily pop up shower and storm chances. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.