Better Rain Chances Thursday.

TODAY: Another typical late summer day across the area. Starting off sunny, with clouds building in the morning hours becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 30%. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s, with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. Showers and storms begin to fizzle out after sunset. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: As the upper level ridge weakens a bit and flattens out, a weak front will stall to our northwest. These two factors, along with ample moisture from multiple days of deep, southeasterly flow, will lead to an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage across the area around 60%, with some spots seeing some heavy downpours with other spots missing out. Highs around 90°, with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight, convection will diminish, but a lingering storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Rain chances drop off some, but a few pop up downpours will be possible this weekend. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

MON/TUE: Mostly dry Labor Day and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s, and a heat index in the low 100s. An isolated stray shower will be possible, but the chance of rain will only be around 10%. Still muggy and mild overnight with lows in the low 70s.