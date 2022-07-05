Betty Stewart Robinson resigned as Tax Assessor and Collector

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s Tax Assessor and Collector has resigned and a person is appointed to fill the role.

Betty Stewart Robinson’s resignation was official on June 30th.

In her letter to the board of supervisors, Robinson cited her health as the need to resign.

This morning, county leaders voted to appoint Shaquita Hampton Phillips to the position until a special election is held.

The election will be on November 8th.

Robinson served as tas assessor and collector for nearly eight years.