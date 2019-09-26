Beyond Meat shares jump as McDonald's tests plant burgers

Beyond Meat shares spiked after McDonald’s announced that it will test the company’s plant-based burgers in a handful of restaurants in Canada.

Beyond Meat’s stock price jumped about 10% in early trading on Thursday to nearly $152 per share.

- Advertisement -

Why alternative meat isn’t always healthier than the real thing

Starting Sept. 30, McDonald’s said it will sell what it calls the “P.L.T.” — for plant, lettuce and tomato —sandwich for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants throughout Ontario, Canada. The fast-food giant said it formulated the item, which will sell for $6.49 in Canadian dollars, to mimic the taste of McDonald’s regular meat patties.

Trending News

As customer interest in plant-based options accelerated rapidly, our curiosity piqued, too,” Ann Wahlgren, vice president of global menu strategy at McDonald’s, wrote in a post on the company’s blog. “We’ve kept an eye on this emerging trend, and now we’re ready to learn more by running a test in one of our markets.”