Bezos mansion renovation includes $16,800 in parking tickets

Say what you will about Jeff Bezos, but when it comes to parking tickets, the world’s richest man is no scofflaw.

The Amazon founder reportedly paid $23 million in 2016 for what was the Textile Museum in one of Washington, D.C.’s tonier neighborhoods. He quickly launched a $12 million renovation to convert the building into his private residence. Starting in late 2016, a team of contractors working to renovate the property wracked up $16,800 in parking tickets over a three-year period, according to a local media report.

- Advertisement -

Records obtained by WUSA9 from the D.C. Department of Public Works found 564 citations in all, with 93 doled out in April 2018. That averages out to roughly three tickets a day at the height of the work, according to the station.

Trending News

When extended beyond the tickets issued in the two blocks directly outside the Bezos mansion, the total amount of citations issued in the extended neighborhood came to nearly $18,000, WUSA9 found.

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend shared text messages about their affair

Beyond ignoring “no parking signs” or parking in spots reserved for those who live in the neighborhood, tickets were also issued for vehicles blocking crosswalks and obstructing the path of pedestrians.

Still, Bezos and his workers don’t need to worry about their vehicles getting booted or towed due to the infractions. “All the outstanding tickets in question have been paid,” a source close to the construction project told the station.