BGC youth member selected for performing at regional conference

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Boys and Girls Club strives to inspire the youth and spotlight their leadership and creativity.

One local high school student with the program is getting the opportunity to showcase her talents on a regional stage.

This is just one of Adrianne Craddieth’s many gifts.

And she’s getting ready to share it with a wider audience.

Being a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle, Craddieth was selected to sing at the organization’s regional conference.

Singing is a hobby.

The former Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club really excels in the classroom.

She got a perfect score on the Algebra state test.

But lifting her voice is in her blood.

“Mainly my family, cause we are a singing family. My mom plays the piano, my dad sings, my grandad is a pastor, and he sings, and my sister sings. So it was inevitable that I started singing.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle President & CEO, Ron Thornton said it’s really special letting members showcase who they are.

“One of the greatest moments is to inform Adrianne that were going to enter her into the competition for ‘Youth Talent’ and being able to announce to her that she has been selected, you can just feel it over the phone and the excitement of her voice. She was like who me so that’s the kind of opportunity we get to do for the club members here at the Boys and Girls Club so it was just very exciting.”

Craddieth said she has learned a lot during her time at the Boys and Girls Club.

“It gives me exposure to many things like community service. We just did a shoe drive and it helps me to put myself in other people shoes and it really helps me see what other people are going through in life and how I can help change that.”

“One of the most important things is to be able to give access especially to our teens. We know that the teens are facing so many mental health challenges like bullying you name it. There are experiencing all these kinds of difficulties so places the club provides them with an outlet to showcase who they are, the talents they have and we want to give them that access.”

Adrianne Craddieth will be performing at the Boys and Girls Club Southeast and Southwest Leadership Conference in New Orleans, November 11 through November 13.

