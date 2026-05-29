Substitute teacher faces a child pornography charge in Desoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A substitute teacher who taught in Mississippi has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

According to WJTV News, authorities said 69-year-old Preston Ivan Lewis was arrested on Thursday, May 28.

Lewis previously taught at Hernando High School, but was not an employee of the school district.

Lewis was employed through Kelly Services, a third-party extension staffing service that provides

substitute personnel to school districts

The suspect is charged with one count of child pornography following an investigation by law enforcement.

District Attorney Matthew Barton said investigators are continuing to examine digital evidence and are working to identify any additional victims.

Officials said the investigation remains active, and additional information will be released when appropriate.

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