Bicyclist killed after being hit by pickup truck in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A bicyclist is killed after being hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Tupelo. It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on South Gloster between Barkley Court and Green Tee Road.

Tupelo police say the driver of a Chevy truck was heading south on Gloster when it hit the bicycle as it crossed traffic.

A man on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup is cooperating with the police.

The accident is still under investigation.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.