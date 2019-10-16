Biden defends himself from Trump attacks at debate — live updates

Democrats weigh impeachment inquiry vote

Key facts and latest news

Former Vice President Joe Biden, at the Democratic debate, responded to President Trump’s attacks, saying he and his son “did nothing wrong.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she won’t call a full House vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry.

Rudy Giuliani refused to hand over documents about his work with Ukraine, defying a congressional subpoena.



Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, told ABC News he has no regrets about joining the board of a Ukrainian firm but regrets the fallout that has since enveloped his father’s campaign.

On a July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Washington— Given his first opportunity to address President Trump’s attacks against him and his son before a large national audience, former Vice President Joe Biden said he and Hunter Biden had done nothing wrong, and encouraged voters to instead focus on Mr. Trump’s actions in office.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Biden said at the Democratic debate in Ohio Tuesday night. “I carried out the policy of the United States government of rooting out corruption in Ukraine. What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office.”

All of the dozen the Democrats on stage said they support at minimum the impeachment inquiry in the House.

“Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Just hours earlier, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents about his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government, with his attorney calling the impeachment inquiry “unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate.”

Giuliani also parted ways with that attorney, John Sale, whom he recently hired to represent him in the impeachment probe. Sale wrote the letter informing the committees of Giuliani’s refusal to hand over documents.

“Jon Sale, who is a lifelong friend, has represented me for the sole purpose of analyzing the request and responding,” Giuliani said on Twitter. “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”

The House committees leading the impeachment probe had initially issued a voluntary request for documents, and issued the subpoena after Giuliani refused to hand them over.

Two of Giuliani’s associates who were involved in his Ukraine work were indicted on federal campaign finance charges last week. Federal investigators are looking into Giuliani’s involvement with the two men, and the investigation will include any business dealings Giuliani may have had with them, a person familiar with the matter previously told CBS News. Giuliani denied any knowledge of a federal investigation.

Earlier, Hunter Biden told ABC News he has no regrets about joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was in office. Biden said that in retrospect it was “poor judgment” to join the board of Burisma but that he did nothing “improper” and only had a “brief exchange” with his father about his role.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he said. “That’s where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that.”