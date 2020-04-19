Biden picks up more delegates with Wyoming caucus win

Joe Biden picked up 10 more delegates Sunday with a win in the Wyoming caucus, giving him a total of 1,278 delegates by CBS News projections. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, remains over 700 delegates away from the 1,999 needed to clinch the nomination.

Wyoming’s caucus was held entirely by mail, with an April 17 deadline to return ballots. The state Democratic Party said the caucus set a participation record, with 15,428 ballots cast for a total turnout rate of 38%.

- Advertisement -

Bernie Sanders, who has suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, still remains on the ballot in upcoming primaries. He received 4 delegates in Wyoming, for a total of 932.

Ohio, which had initially been scheduled to hold its primary March 17 before becoming the first state to delay its primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, will hold the next primary by mail on April 28. Several states that had originally been scheduled to vote that day have delayed their primaries until June.