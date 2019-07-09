Bidens earned over $15 million since 2016

According to financial disclosures and tax returns provided by the campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden have earned more than $15 million since 2016.

The majority of the income comes from book deals and speaking engagements, with the Bidens earning around $9.5 million in 2017, the year after Biden left office. That year, the Bidens donated more than a million dollars to charity, according to the documents.

Since leaving office, both Bidens have worked as college professors. Jill Biden taught at Northern Virginia Community College and made more than $180,000 in two years, while her husband was named the “Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor” at the University of Pennsylvania, earning more than $775,000 in two years.

The couple paid a roughly 33 percent federal income tax rate in the past two filing years.

Most of the former vice president’s speaking fees were to promote his book “Promise Me, Dad,” but at least 17 were additional appearances. In total, this resulted in more than $4 million of income. During this time, Jill Biden pulled in more than $700,000 for speaking engagements. Joe Biden was paid more than $100,000 per speech at some events.

A list of charitable donations shows that a year before the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) endorsed Biden for president in April 2019, the Bidens donated $25,000 to the IAFF Foundation and $10,000 to another fire department. A Biden spokesman indicated on Twitter after the documents’ release that this donation was for the foundation’s disaster relief fund.

This is a developing story and will be updated.