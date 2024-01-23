Big fourth quarter lifts Mississippi State women’s hoops over Florida 89-77

The first three quarters between Mississippi State and Florida was a back-and-forth affair. The fourth was a different story.

The Bulldogs led by two heading into the period and proceeded to outscore the Gators 28-18 the rest of the way. Jessika Carter did the majority of her damage in the fourth and finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and was 10-15 from the field. Four Bulldogs scored in double figures headlined by Jerkaila Jordan who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

MSU dominated on the glass and outrebounded Florida 43-31. Sam Purcell’s team has won three of its last four and improves to 16-5 on the year, 3-3 in SEC play.

Up next, the defending national champion LSU Tigers visit Humphrey Coliseum on Monday. The game tips off at 6 on ESPN2.