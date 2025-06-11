Big Ideas Learning Lab previews hands-on experience for students

The non profit will visit tenth graders at area high schools this fall

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Rising tenth grader Kentrell Brown was on a VR headset learning about the roles and duties of a truck driver, and career coaches were going through the Big Ideas Trailer parked outside of the CDF Offices. The teachers tried their skills on the excavator, industrial painting, welding, and tire maintenance.

The Minnesota-based non-profit has partnered with The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Toyota Mississippi to bring its 48-foot-long trailer to high schools across 9 counties this fall.

“The simulators are the bait and our instructors are the hook, so everyone at Big Ideas has a skilled trade background and is a huge resource for the learner, so ask the questions, get the knowledge,” said Anna Hughes, of Big Ideas, Inc.

“It was very easy to use, more like standing in one place, using tools, it wasn’t much like walking around, instructions were easy and clear,” said Brown.

The hands-on lab also shows young people the training and skills they need for a lucrative career, without leaving Northeast Mississippi.

“We have tons of employers right here in our region, you can have a career, stay here and help build our economy,” said Tiffanie Hedin, of Toyota Mississippi.

“We want kids to stay in Mississippi, so when TVA, CDF, and chambers go out and recruit business, we want to tell them we have an educated and robust workforce,” said Amy Tate, with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The Big Ideas Mobile Lab will visit 45 high schools in October and November.

For more information on the Big Ideas Mobile Learning lab, go to bigideasusa.org.

