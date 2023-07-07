Big plans soon to be on the table for Starkville Oktibbeha School District

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Last week, the Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced its plans to borrow up to $87 million to update or build new facilities.

While the news may have some parents of future high school students hopeful, there are still a few more hurdles for the district to clear.

The state law that officially consolidated the Starkville City and Oktibbeha County School Districts in July of 2015, allows the now unified district to issue bonds to upgrade, improve, or create new facilities.

The total assessed value of all taxable property in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District is just over $500 million.

The district, now led by Superintendent Tony McGee, can issue a bond worth up to 20% of that number.

Add in the regulated borrowing limit, and school leaders could have up to $87 million to invest.

“Currently what we would like to do is a facility study. There are a lot of needs across our school district. One of those needs is a new high school,” said McGee. “That will be at the top of our list of priorities.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees for the district, Jamila Taylor, said a high school may not require the entire lump sum. So, what’s left over can be used in other parts of the district.

“If schools need to be locked down, we have the technology in place and also the infrastructure to make sure that our facilities are where they need to be to keep intruders out,” said Taylor. “Currently we’re pushing our academic houses very big. Making sure that kids have opportunities to explore college and careers through our CTE [program]. So, we want to expand that, and part of that encompasses new facilities.”

A referendum for the bonds is not required unless 20% of the voters in the district sign a petition calling for one.

In that case, the school district would have to set a date for the vote, which would need a 60% majority to pass.

The board has until July 1, 2024 to call for the bonds.

