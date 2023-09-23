Big second half lifts #13 Alabama over #15 Ole Miss 24-10

The Ole Miss defense hung tough with Alabama in the first half and while the Rebels led 7-6 at the break, Alabama outscored Lane Kiffin’s team 18-3 in the second half en route to a 24-10 win. The Crimson Tide has won eight straight against the Rebels.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the offense right down the field and capped off an early first quarter drive with his third rushing touchdown of the year from 10 yards out. After that, the offense basically went silent. The Rebels struggled to run the ball again and finished with just 56 yards on the ground. Once Jalen Milroe connected with Jalen Hale for a 33-yard touchdown with 6:29 to go in the third quarter to take a 17-7 lead, Alabama never looked back.

A bright spot for the Rebels was Suntarine Perkins, who set the tone early. The five-star freshman linebacker from Raleigh, Mississippi came up with a big sack on third down during Alabama’s first drive. The Crimson Tide was right outside of the red zone and had to settle for a field goal. Perkins finished the game with two sacks.

When talking about Alabama during his Monday press conference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said Perkins was “probably the only player on our roster they wanted”. Perkins’ big play gave the Rebs some momentum and put the ball right back into Rebels’ quarterback Jaxson Dart’s hands. But Alabama prevailed against the Rebels in Tuscaloosa.

Up next for Ole Miss is a home contest against LSU next Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.