Big system brings significant possibility of severe weather Thursday

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Another chance for severe weather awaits next week as a strong mid-latitude cyclone takes aim at the eastern United States. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s before Thursday’s system and cold front brings highs back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb into the low 70s as the chance for showers returns to the forecast. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day before the skies clear out in the evening. Lows drop into the mid 50s overnight.

TUESDAY: Increased sunshine Tuesday will add a few degrees to the afternoon temperature, but overall a high in the mid 70s once again leaves us with mild weather. No rain is anticipated Tuesday. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight.