Big Time Cool Down on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Get ready! The coldest temperatures of the season will arrive by Monday night!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 56°. Isolated showers are possible near and north of I-22, but most of us will stay dry. Chance of rain: 10%.

SUNDAY: Most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers are possible late in the day and into the overnight hours. Not everyone will get rain, though. High near 82°. Chance of rain: 20%.

MONDAY: Some clouds early in the day, but skies will clear and become mostly sunny with time. High near 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: The cold air arrives! Low near 35°! For perspective, that last time we reached the 30s was March 24th.

AFTER THAT: Cooler weather continues! Tuesday will be cool and windy with highs in the 50s. Frost is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday night! High temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great night!