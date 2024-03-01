Biggersville boys basketball brings home 1A state championship

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- Biggersville boys basketball downed McAdams in the 1A state championship 45-41.

The Lions trailed 15-13 after the first quarter but turned a corner in the second. Trezhonn Gunn got out and ran in transition, throwing down a monster dunk to ignite Biggersville. They outscored the Bulldogs by a dozen in the second half and went into the locker leading by 10.

McAdams didn’t ever go away, going on a run of its own tying the game at 41 with just over two minutes to play. However, Biggersville was able to come through in crunch time and secure the victory and the state title.