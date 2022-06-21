Bike theft suspect arrested in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Deon Kamal Spratt is charged with Possession of Stolen property after being accused of stealing a 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Spratt’s arrest is connected to a crash he suffered back in March in Amory.

The bike is said to be stolen out of Trussville, Alabama.

While MCSO obtained a warrant for Spratt back in April, law enforcement waited to serve it until after he recovered from his injuries.