Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake.

It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines.

Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for this year’s Sturgis South Rally.

The event unofficially began this morning at Diane Jackson Memorial Park with a Children’s Bike Parade.

The grown-up fun starts Thursday night at 6 when the live entertainment kicks off to take the stage at the park.

After a little time off, residents and organizers are happy for the rally’s return.

“Oh, we’re very happy to have the rally back. I don’t remember how many years we’ve had it, but it shut down three years and came back, and everybody is tickled to death and hoping it gets back bigger every year,” said Keith McMinn, Sturgis Resident.

The Dinner Ride from Sturgis to Starkville returns tomorrow night.

The festival runs through Saturday.