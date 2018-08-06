Bill Clinton speaking in South Carolina in honor of ex-governor

Former President Bill Clinton is traveling to South Carolina to honor a former governor who served in his Cabinet.

Clinton is scheduled to speak Monday at a reception to officially open the special collections of Dick Riley at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Riley chaired Clinton’s presidential campaign in South Carolina and served as Secretary of Education during all eight years of Clinton’s administration.

Prior to that, Riley served two terms as South Carolina’s governor and more than a decade in the state Legislature.

The university says its Riley collection includes thousands of photographs and speeches, as well as materials from Riley’s campaigns and his efforts for others, including Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Clinton has kept a somewhat low profile since his wife’s failed presidential bid in 2016, but has made occasional public appearances.

In April, he and Hillary Clinton appeared at the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush, and in June, he made a trip to see former President George H.W. Bush in Maine. In July of 2017, Clinton and former President George W. Bush shared a stage to talk about leadership and friendship at Bush’s presidential library in Dallas. Bush called Clinton a “brother with a different mother.”

Clinton said Americans need to spend time with people who are not like themselves.

“One of things wrong with America is we have separated ourselves in like-minded communities,” Mr. Clinton said at the time. “We don’t want to be around with people who disagree with us typically. And we get news in silos. Diverse groups make better decisions then homogenous ones.”