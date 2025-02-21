Bill from Senate exempts state sales tax sales of personal property

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill to help the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition is making its way through the legislature.

Senate Bill 29-69 would exempt state sales tax sales of tangible personal property.

This legislation would be only for organizations that provide temporary housing for the homeless.

Those groups must be a 501 C 3.

State Senator Chuck Younger authored the bill.

Younger told WCBI that he hopes this bill will help the Homeless Coalition as it continues to build its tiny home community.

