Bill from Senate exempts state sales tax sales of personal property
GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill to help the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition is making its way through the legislature.
Senate Bill 29-69 would exempt state sales tax sales of tangible personal property.
This legislation would be only for organizations that provide temporary housing for the homeless.
Those groups must be a 501 C 3.
State Senator Chuck Younger authored the bill.
Younger told WCBI that he hopes this bill will help the Homeless Coalition as it continues to build its tiny home community.