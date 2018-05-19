Bill Russell released from hospital after dehydration issues

- Advertisement -

NBA legend Bill Russell was hospitalized overnight for dehydration but was released Saturday, Boston Celtics public relations director Heather Walker tells CBS News. Russell, 84, was kept overnight as a precaution to make sure everything was OK, she said.

TMZ reported that Russell was rushed to the hospital after suffering “apparent heart issues,” but Russell tweeted joking that he doesn’t have a heart to give him trouble.

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018

Russell played 13 seasons with the Celtics from 1956 to 1969. He won 11 championships, five MVP awards and made the all-star team 12 times during his illustrious hall of fame career. His No. 6 jersey was retired by the Celtics in 1999.

He also became the first black coach in NBA history when he became the Celtics head coach in 1966 (yes, he still played center for the team.) He went on to coach the Seattle Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings.

Zachary Hudak contributed to this report.