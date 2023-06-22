Bill traveling through US Senate could approve millions for Columbus AFB

cafb

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill making its way through the United States Senate could mean $83 million for work at military installations in Mississippi, including about $49 million for the Columbus Air Force Base.

The Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill, MilCon-VA for short, was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, meaning it will move on to be considered by the full Senate.

If the bill passes as it stands, it suggests that Columbus Air Force Base will continue its mission as one of the Air Force’s primary pilot training bases.

The measure includes $48.95 million for various new construction projects tied to the rollout of the Air Force’s planned, next-generation jet trainer, the T-7A.

The T-7 is poised to replace the aging T-38 trainers currently in use by the Air Force. The T-38 was the first supersonic training aircraft and has been in service in some form since 1961.

The T-7 isn’t expected to hit the flight lines until 2027 at the earliest.

