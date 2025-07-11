The hunt for a new CMSD superintendent making progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Back-to-school season is nearly here.

This can be a stressful time for parents, but school administrators also have a lot to contend with.

As the Columbus Municipal School District grapples with a new grade-span system, district-wide renovations, and the start of a new school year, the district is also on the hunt for a new superintendent.

The district partnered with the Mississippi School Boards Association to assist in the hiring process.

Nine applicants were reviewed by the board, with almost half of them being from Mississippi.

Columbus Municipal School Board president Robert Smith said he wants to see the new superintendent waste no time focusing on student success and achievement.

“Whoever the new superintendent may be, the district would like for them to come in and hit the ground running,” Smith said. “And their main focus would be on student achievement and academic achievement.”

Craig Chapman, the Columbus Municipal School District interim superintendent, said he’s hopeful for the future of the district.

“I think we are excited about the district, and as it’s moved forward,” Chapman said. “So we’re looking forward to the next step. And we know the Board of Trustees will make a great decision. So we’re on board and ready to move forward,”

The Columbus Municipal School District will share its next steps in the superintendent hiring process on July 14.

