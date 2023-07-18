Billion-dollar Powerball waits for winner after drawing no matches Monday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner.

There were no matches for the lottery game on Monday night.

If you hit on the six numbers, you can walk home with a cash value of about $516 million.

The next drawing is on July 19 and you can find out if you’ve made a fortune right here on WCBI right before the 10 p.m. news.

