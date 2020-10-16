Billy Aron found not guilty in Clay County Arson case

CLAY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Clay County jury finds a Houston man not guilty in an arson-for-hire trial.

56-year-old Billy Aron of Houston was arrested in August 2016 and charged with second-degree arson.

The fire happened at the West Point Stockyard in November 2015.

In all, four people were arrested in the case.

Investigators say the scheme spanned several counties and involved federal law enforcement.

The jury returned a verdict late Thursday.

Jason Williams, Daniel Easley, and Tommy Williams were also charged with arson in connection with that same fire.

Jason Williams is serving 15 years for burglary and grand larceny crimes in Oktibbeha County.

The charges against Tommy Williams and Easley are still pending.