Billy Porter has become known for rocking elaborate suit-gown hybrids on red carpets, but the dress he wore to Sunday night’s Tony Awards might be his most interesting yet. Porter wore a vibrant red gown made out of the curtains used for the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.”

Pink tule spilled out from underneath the embellished red dress, which was custom made for Porter. The actor revealed on Instagram that the masterpiece was created by Scenery, a company that turns retired theatrical materials into garments.

- Advertisement -

Not only is Scenery recycling materials, they are also contributing to a local non-profit organization. A portion of every Scenery purchase is donated to the Theater Development Fund, which in part helps children see Broadway musicals, Scenery said on Instagram.

In 2013, Porter won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical for his role as Lola in “Kinky Boots.” So, the dress material is near and dear to his heart.

While getting ready for the Tonys, Porter told “CBS This Morning” the gown idea came “organically,” and that it was “up-cycled” from the “Kinky Boots” curtain in Milan. “This is couture Elizabethan,” he said. “This is for female empowerment, that’s a uterus,” he added, pointing to the flower-like embellishment on the back of the gown.

Billy Porter said the embellishment on the back of his gown was a uterus to symbolize female empowerment. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Celestino Couture, a Mexican-American fashion house, designed the red gown, Porter said. The statement piece made waves on social media after Porter debuted it on the Tonys red carpet.

This is not the first time Porter has worn a spectacular gown on a red carpet. He notably wore an eye-catching tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars. The dress, designed by Christian Siriano received widespread attention well after the awards ceremony ended.

Billy Porter wore a tuxedo-gown hybrid to the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019. Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images

Just days before the Tonys, the actor wore a long ruffled train to the season two premier of the FX show “Pose.” Porter plays Pray Tell in the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck musical drama about 1980s ball culture in New York City. Porter also donned another red Celestino gown to the Peabody Awards in May.

Never afraid of a fashion risk, Porter was dripping in gold at this year’s Met Gala. His embellished bodysuit came with its own gold wings and headpiece. Sticking with the theme of “camp,” Porter was carried into the gala by several men all dressed in gold.

Met Gala 2019: Red carpet looks from the annual fundraiser 80 photos