Bird offers free ride to the polls for 2022 primaries in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You Starkville voters can get a free ride to the polls when you cast your ballot during the 2022 primary elections.

Bird the motorized scooter company is relaunching its “Roll to the Polls” initiative to help you exercise your right to vote.

To unlock your free ride on election day, riders can simply enter the code, VOTE2022 in the Bird app.

During the 2020 election, some eligible voters who did not go to the polls stated they did not have a ride as their reason for not casting their ballot.