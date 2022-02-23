Bird Scooters expanding in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Less than a year after Aldermen tried to put the brakes on them, Bird Scooters is expanding in Starkville.

Bird held a ribbon cutting celebrating at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership to celebrate its expansion.

Company representatives also showed off their updated ride, the Bird 3.

It boasts a stronger, longer-lasting battery, better brakes, and self-sealing tires.

Bird also improved geofencing to keep riders out of certain areas, which had been a major complaint from some city officials, particularly on the previous Board of Aldermen.

“We work very closely with Mayor Spruill and all the Aldermen, and they have given us a ton of feedback in terms of our operations and the needs and expectations of the city, and all the feedback really helps us, even if it’s not from the aldermen or mayor, but the police department, local residents, we really continue to evolve our program with the feedback we receive,” said Adam Blau, Bird Scooters.

There are now 225 scooters in circulation in Starkville.