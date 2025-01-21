Bitter cold continues through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pipe-bursting level cold will continue through early Thursday. Milder air builds in for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy and COLD with highs struggling to reach freezing. There’s a chance for flurries, but accumulating snow is most likely south of I-20 and toward the coast.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Dangerous, bitter cold! With a clear sky, temperatures will likely drop into the upper single digits to lower 10s area wide.

WEDNESDAY: Despite a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will still struggle…though everyone should see temps above freezing after lunch. Another night of overnight lows in the teens is likely.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Thursday and Friday look to stay dry with highs in the 40s. A brief “warm-up” into the 50s is expected Saturday before another system arrives Sunday w/rain chances returning.