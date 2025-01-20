Bitter cold continues with Tuesday snow chance over south Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Brutal cold continues through at least mid-week with accumulating snow possible closer to the coast!

MONDAY: Despite sunshine, highs will struggle to reach the upper 20s to lower 30s area-wide with wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase overnight, and a few flurries are possible closer to daybreak Tuesday. Low temperatures will once again dip into the upper teens.

TUESDAY: The sky stays mostly cloudy with flurries possible area-wide. There could be some light snow accumulation for Kemper, Neshoba, and Leake counties…but generally speaking, we don’t expect any meaningful snow impacts in the WCBI coverage area. All precip ends after sunset Tuesday. We’ll watch to see if anything trends northward in the last minute.

REST OF WEEK: The coldest morning may actually be Wednesday with air temperatures ranging from 11-17 degrees. We’ll go above freezing Wednesday afternoon for a few hours, but expect another fairly cold morning into Thursday. Milder air settles in by late-week into the weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday.