Black empowerment group advocates for the 2nd Amendment ahead of Juneteenth events

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Ahead of the Juneteenth Holiday this Sunday, the Black Empowerment organization is trying to gather the attention of African Americans in Columbus and all over the Magnolia State.

The Lowndes County Courthouse is one of the three locations in the state where demonstrations took place today.

Black Empowerment is gearing up for its “Gathering of the Great Armies” event in Natchez, one of several events taking place this weekend.

It’s expected to be a mass assembly of African Americans lawfully armed and marching the streets, advocating self-defense in the wake of the recent massacre that took place in Buffalo.

“This is to exercise our 2nd Amendment Right; The right to bear arms. This shows solidarity. This shows that there is an element in our community that we’ll protect the sociological -biological interests of our community. Black power had waned when the Civil Rights Movement got popular and people started embracing inclusion more than separation because they felt that we would fair better. Now, that’s in very big question.”

Scheduled events for Juneteenth weekend:

FRIDAY – JUNE 17

1:00 PM: OCCUPY BROOKHAVEN D’MONTERRIO GIBSON

6:00 PM: MISSISSIPPI ON THE MOVE TOWN HALL MEETING (Natchez, MS)

SATURDAY – JUNE 18

8 AM-12NOON: NATIONAL SELF-DEFENSE TRAINING (Registration Required)

12 PM-8 PM: NATIONAL GANG SUMMIT/STREET TRIBE CONVENTION and MUSIC FEST (Grove Park – Jackson, MS)

SUNDAY – JUNE 19

12 NOON: GATHERING OF THE GREAT ARMIES 2A MASS ASSEMBLY (Devils Punch Bowl)

JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY BLACK HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE FESTIVAL