Black History and Education: Continuing B. L. Moor’s legacy

The Education Association of East Oktibbeha County Schools hosted the Black History and Education of Oktibbeha County event, recognizing educators from B. L. Moor and remembering its history.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Education Association of East Oktibbeha County Schools hosted the Black History and Education of Oktibbeha County event, recognizing educators from B. L. Moor and remembering its history.

The event also gave them the opportunity to reminisce and share stories.

“It’s just amazing for me to walk in there and see people that I’ve taught and I’m just like, wow,” Love said.

The event also gave them the opportunity to reminisce and share stories.

“The reason being that we are here today is just commemorating the 55-year legacy, we have written a book to tell our story from 1960 up until 2015. We received a merit award because of our efforts, the alumni, to preserve the history of that institution. So we are just continuing to spread the word about our educational journeys and of course to pay tribute to our community for all they have done,” Ellis said.

B. L. Moor closed its doors in 2015, but President of the Education Association Jackie Ellis said they will continue its legacy.

“We have the memories, and we are just in the community is just doing community services at this time, and of course, we plan to always honor the heritage from which we came,” Ellis said.

Love said how wonderful it has been to reconnect with old classmates and students thanks to the event.

“The mission today is to bring us together and honor us for the services and the time spent at Moor and just to bring us all together again because we all had so much history at that place. It’s amazing, it’s just great, because I’ve seen people that I’ve wondered about or what had happened to them, and today they show up here, and I’m like in awe. And so it’s just a great, it’s a good experience,” Love said.

The organization plans to donate many of their school memorabilia to the Starkville Heritage Museum.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X