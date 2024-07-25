Another day of the same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing off another week with approximately the same conditions we have seen for nearly 2 weeks. “Cooler” air, rain chance, heavy clouds and humidity maintain into the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Sticking to what we know (very well, at this point)! More clouds and scattered rain for another night. Overnight lows are heading back into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Staying with below average temperatures for another day. High temperatures are heading back into the middle 80s. Rain chance is a little bit lighter, though scattered showers will continue. Low temps maintain in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Warming our way back to normal. High temperatures are going to be reaching back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated to scattered showers stick around. Lows stay in the low to middle 70s.